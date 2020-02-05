David Francis Petersen, 90, shed his earthly bonds into the arms of the Lord on Jan. 27, 2020, at HopeWest Care Center surrounded by family. Dave was born in Marysville, California on Feb 17, 1929, to Edlef and Alice (Hull) Petersen. He grew up and went to school at Montgomery Creek and Shasta Union High School in Redding, California. Dave was the second of eight children.
He had four sisters, Eloise, Katherine, Susan, and Rebecca (Becky), as well as three brothers, Arthur (Mickey), Robert, and Jess.
Dave married Patricia Kay Brockman, Aug. 29, 1958, and they had four children. They moved to Montrose, Colorado in 1975 where he lived until 2019 when he moved to Grand Junction. Dave and Pat divorced in 1977.
Dave married Cora Yeakel; that union ended in divorce; there were no children, but Dave was a father to Cora’s daughter Laura and remained in contact with her the rest of his life.
Dave was in the Armed Services and served in Korea in the 1950s; after returning home he went to work as a logger and ultimately owned his own successful logging company in California. Dave was an entrepreneur and, upon moving to Montrose, started Petersen’s Sporting Goods store as well as re-establishing his Petersen Timber Company. He kept his timber business operational and worked in the woods until he was 88 years old.
He was well respected by many in the community and was sought out by the Forest Service for his knowledge of the timber industry, forest health and good forestry practices. He received a Certificate of Appreciation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2006 for 30 years of “cleaning up the forest.”
He loved the great outdoors and spent many happy hours hunting and fishing.
Dave is survived by three of his children and their spouses; Theresa L. (Jay) Babajan of Burney, California, Orville F. (Bonnie) Petersen of Grand Junction, Colorado, Tricia K. (Gary) Vance of Grand Junction, Colorado and daughter-in-law Angie M. Petersen of Holden, Missouri. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Susan Ball, Becky Becker, and brother Jess Lattin. Dave was preceded in death by son Jason M. Petersen, sisters Eloise Williams, Katherine Caton and brothers, Robert Petersen and Mickey Petersen and his parents.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E Main St, Montrose, CO 81401.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Rd, Montrose, CO 81401, or HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street, #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
