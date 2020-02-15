David Harold Sigle, 76, passed away after a short illness on Monday, Feb.3, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
He is survived by three brothers; John W. (Jody) of Grand Junction, Colorado; William J. (Sophia) of Paige, Texas, and James A. (Barbara) of Montrose Colorado; a nephew, Jacob L. (Maggie) of Grand Junction and a niece, Koeeoaddi Schoonn (John) of Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold B. Sigle and Marcia M. (Hagar) and a nephew, Caleb Sigle.
David graduated from Elston High School, Michigan City, Indiana in 1961. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1961, served as Radioman 2nd Class. He attended basic training at the USCG Training Station in Groton, Connecticut, then was stationed in St. Louis, Missouri until 1965 and remained in the Reserves until 1967 when he was honorably discharged.
He attended Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, and earned his master’s in business at Perdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and earned his bachelor of arts in social sciences; attended Community College in Denver, Colorado, and earned his AS in radiologic technology, after which he performed 2,400 hours of clinical internship at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado.
He was employed by Peak Health in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as a hospital administrator. An opportunity became available for a mobile radiologic technology unit that would support assisted living communities and nursing homes in the remote Western Slope for Peak Health. David operated the mobile unit until it was phased out at which time he moved to Montrose.
Dave worked at GNC for a short time and moved on to the Cancer Center in Montrose.
David was always volunteering his time to Montrose Memorial Hospital at the book exchange desk; the American Legion Dist. 11 Post 24 in Olathe, where he volunteered as the financial officer, and he was the accountant for the board of the Friends of the Ute Museum.
In his earlier years, David was an aviation enthusiast. He enjoyed air shows and received his glider solo license while in Colorado Springs. He said that it was indescribable, the silence was interrupted only by the sound of the wind gliding over the wings and the view from above.
Growing up in a musical family, he loved to play his 12-string guitar, was into Leo Kotke music and enjoyed many concerts of various other musicians. He enjoyed Celtic music and attending the Highland games.
He was an avid bicyclist and hiker of “fourteeners.” He loved barbecuing, creating his own spice mixes and especially enjoyed using various degrees of hot sauces. He knew the Scovil scale of every kind of pepper!
David will be remembered for his willingness to help others, his sharp wit and dry sense of humor.
Committal Services will take place at 1 p.m. March 19, at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado 2830 Riverside Parkway Grand Junction, CO 81501, followed by a gathering at the home of John Sigle 3126 B ½ Road Grand Junction, CO, 81503.
