David Schlauger, of Montrose Colorado, passed away in his home on Oct. 2, 2018. He graduated from Montrose High School, received his Master’s Degree from the University of Denver with honors, and was a successful business man and rancher in the Montrose community for more than 50 years. With his wife Sandy, he proudly ran the Wild Rose clothing store for more than 20 years. David knew no strangers and could often be found drinking coffee, discussing world and local events with friends old and new.
He will be missed by Sandy, daughter Lisa (Greg) Hartman, grandsons Reece and Brock Hartman of Golden CO, brother Alan (Cherrie) Schlauger of Montrose, sisters Carol (Charles) Dean of White Oakes Texas, Jeanette (Robert) Ellis of Grand Junction CO, and Kathleen (David) Watts of Azetec, NM.
David and his family was blessed by the care from the staff of Hope West Hospice. Memorial contribution can be made to Hope West Hospice in memory of David Schlauger online https://www.hopewestco.org/contact/ or mailed to 725 S. 4th Street Montrose, CO 81401. Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory in Montrose is assisting the family.
