DeAnn Lyda Szyfer: December 22, 1943 - March 3, 2020

DeAnn Szyfer

DeAnn Lyda Szyfer passed away March 3, 2020. She was born Dec. 22, 1943 in Denver, Colorado, to Donald and Lyda Hill.

DeAnn loved the mountains and her time spent in and near them. She enjoyed reading, playing games, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

DeAnn is survived by her husband, John Szyfer of Montrose, Colorado; her daughter Tiffany Weinmeister (Brad) Bayfield, Colorado; stepson Chip Szyfer (Andrea) Fredericksburg, Texas; brothers Ron Hill (Jeannette), of Rapid City, South Dakota and Ken Hill Salmon, of Idaho; granddaughters Jessica and Ashley Weinmeister, of Bayfield, Colorado; Cassandra Hines, of Castle Rock, Colorado; and step-grandsons Ethan and Chance Szyfer of Fredericksburg, Texas; several extended family members and many wonderful friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Lyda Hill and her daughter Terri Hines.

Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted to know DeAnn is now in heaven with our Lord. Her engaging smile, gentle demeanor and courageous spirit will live on in our memories. While we grieve that she is no longer with us, we remember how blessed we were to have had DeAnn in our lives and call her Dee, mom, sister, grandma and friend.

To plant a tree in memory of DeAnn Szyfer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

