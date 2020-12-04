Braxton Lee Foreman

Braxton Lee Foreman, age 2, of Pea Green, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020 at Delta County Memorial Hospital. There will be no formal service at this time.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

