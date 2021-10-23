DEATH NOTICE: A. Jackson 'Jack' Sparks Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A. Jackson ‘Jack’ SparksA. Jackson “Jack” Sparks passed away Oct. 20, 2021, at his Montrose home. He was 97.Martin Mortuary assisted the family; 970-243-1538. To plant a tree in memory of A. Sparks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Notice Martin Mortuary Pass Away A. Jackson Sparks Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit