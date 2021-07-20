Carole Emiline Kammerer

Carole Emiline Kammerer, 99, of Montrose, passed away on July 11, 2021 at Montage Creek. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121.

To plant a tree in memory of Carole Kammerer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments