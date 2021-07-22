David Kuklish

David Millard Kuklish, 78, of Cedaredge, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at HopeWest Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Riverbend Park in Palisade, Colorado.

