David Kuklish
David Millard Kuklish, 78, of Cedaredge, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at HopeWest Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Riverbend Park in Palisade, Colorado.
