Eva M. Morris

Eva M. Morris, 95, Montrose passed away at Valley Manor Care Center on March 21, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5 — 7 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, with a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St., Montrose.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments