Olathe resident Geraldine Schmaling passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Olathe, Colorado. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

