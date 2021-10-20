DEATH NOTICE: Glen McKinney Oct 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Glen McKinneyGlen McKinney, 86, of Montrose, passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital on Oct.18, 2021. Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of Glen McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Glen Mckinney Death Notice Funeral Home Montrose Memorial Hospital Pass Away Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit