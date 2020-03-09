James Brown, age 73, of Montrose, passed away on February 28, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. (970) 249-2121

 

