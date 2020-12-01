Judith ‘Judy’ F. Young

Judith “Judy” F. Young, 75, of Montrose passed away at Valley Manor Care Center on Nov. 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Olathe Cemetery.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family.

