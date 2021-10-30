DEATH NOTICE: Kenneth Howard Oct 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Kenneth HowardKenneth Gene Howard, 60, of Montrose, passed away at his residence on Oct. 28, 2021.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Kenneth Gene Howard Death Notice Funeral Home Pass Away Residence Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit