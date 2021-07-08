DEATH NOTICE: Marie Elam

Marie Elam
Marie Elam passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2021, in the presence of her children. Marie was born on June 9, 1932, in Romeo, Colorado; and lived in Montrose for the past 70 years.
Marie lived her life to the fullest, dancing every chance she could. She was a very giving person, generous to a fault. Marie knew no stranger, and every person she met became an instant friend. She worked as a waitress and bartender at various places in Montrose. Her last job was bartending at the Elks Lodge. As a single mom, she sometimes worked two jobs to keep the family going.
Marie loved to travel around the country and overseas, Germany, Italy, Spain, Guam, Alaska, Puerto Rico, New York and Washington DC, and many states. She enjoyed sewing quilts and pillows for people. She enjoyed gardening and staying outdoors. She really loved to go to bingo just to visit with people. She was wonderful at telling stories and jokes and easily became the center of attention. She loved to laugh and make people laugh. And flowers! – she couldn’t have enough.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Seledonio (JS) and Floripa Martinez; her beloved son Lonnie Garechana, and two brothers, Susano and Victor Martinez.
She is survived by her sister, Viola Moreno, of El Paso, Texas; her children, Lori (Jack) Young, Ronnie (Paula) Garechana, Greg Garechana, all of Montrose, and Suzan (Steve)Hislop of Beeville, Texas. Also, her seven loving grandchildren, Christina (Eddie) Kelley of Montrose; Daniel (Bethany) Hislop of Austin, Texas; Jarred (Brandi) Hislop of Corpus Christi, Texas; Alexis Garechana and Marisa Garechana of Denver; Raquel (Shawn) McMillan of Delta, and Davina (Andy) Mull of Palisade; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, and her dearest and longest friend Carol Pacheco of Pagosa Springs.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may honor Marie by making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her name. A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Crippin Funeral Chapel, with final resting at Valley Lawn Cemetery. A reception will follow. We are sure she will miss everyone, as we will always miss her. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel and this world has lost a treasure.
