DEATH NOTICE: Ramon Baca Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Ramon BacaRamon Blas Baca, 90, of Olathe, passed away at his residence on Oct. 20, 2021.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of Ramon Baca as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Ramon Blas Baca Death Notice Funeral Home Olathe Residence Pass Away Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit