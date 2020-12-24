Steve Glasmann

Steve Glasmann passed away December 23, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 S Junction Ave. Montrose, Colo., at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Crippin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Steve Glasmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

