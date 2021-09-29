Teri Ann Kuretich

Teri Ann Kuretich, 60, of Paonia, passed away at Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center on Sept. 27, 2021.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121.

