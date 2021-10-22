DEATH NOTICE: Tom Antonelli Oct 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Tom AntonelliTom Edward Antonelli, 84, of Nucla, passed away at his residence on Oct.18, 2021.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of Tom Antonelli as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Tom Edward Antonelli Death Notice Funeral Home Pass Away Residence Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit