Virginia Marie ‘Ree’ Ware

Virginia Marie “Ree” Ware, 66, of Hotchkiss, passed away on May 23, 2021 at Delta County Memorial Hospital.

Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

