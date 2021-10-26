DEATH NOTICE: Wayne Wolff Oct 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Wayne WolffWayne Everett Wolff, 85, of Montrose, passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital on Oct.25, 2021.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Wolff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Wayne Everett Wolff Death Notice Funeral Home Montrose Memorial Hospital Pass Away Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit