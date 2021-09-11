William ‘Bill’ Duckworth

William “Bill” Trueblood Duckworth, 83, of Montrose, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 at Paonia Care Center.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family; 970-249-2121.

To plant a tree in memory of William Duckworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments