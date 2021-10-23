William L. Sherman-Kledas

William L. Sherman-Kledas, 78, of Montrose, passed away at his residence on Sept. 29, 2021.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Masonic Lodge-Montrose.

Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

To plant a tree in memory of William Sherman-Kledas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags