DEATH NOTICE: William L. Sherman-Kledas Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. William L. Sherman-KledasWilliam L. Sherman-Kledas, 78, of Montrose, passed away at his residence on Sept. 29, 2021.A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Masonic Lodge-Montrose.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121. To plant a tree in memory of William Sherman-Kledas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Memorial Service Funeral Home William L. Sherman-kledas Death Notice Lodge Arrangement Submit Your Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit