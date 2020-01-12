Detra Marlene Gordon, 80, of Cimarron, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 8, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital.
Detra Marlene Reid was born Nov. 22, 1939 in Glenwood Springs, the daughter of KZ and Pearl Reid. She was a graduate of Fruita Monument High School.
Detra married Don Gordon on Nov. 5, 1958 in Grand Junction. The couple recently celebrated their 61st anniversary.
In addition to raising two children, Detra helped her husband with his plumbing and excavation business, working many years at the Arrowhead Subdivision east of Montrose.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, family camping trips, traveling and reading. She also made many baby blankets and afghans for The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and enjoyed participating in a local quilting group.
Survivors include husband, Don Gordon, of Cimarron; daughter, Tammy Hale (Steve) of Montrose; son, Rod Gordon (Naomi) of Meridian, Idaho; three grandchildren, James Gordon of Valley Park, Missouri; Sheila Schneider (Nathan) of Imperial, Missouri; and Robert Gordon (Sydney) of Boise, Idaho; and two great-grandhildren, Scout and Desmond.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Detra Gordon, may be made to The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, 735 South First St., Montrose, CO 81401.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose.
