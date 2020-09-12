Dexter Lewis
Dexter Clyde Lewis, of Olathe, Colorado, passed away peacefully at his home, in the early morning hours of Sept. 6, 2020, with his wife at his side.
Dexter was born in Olathe, Colorado, to Clyde and Lorraine Lewis, and was the eldest of six children, Kelvin, Darlene, Deniece, Melissa and Lynell.
On Valentines Day, February, 1971 Dexter married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Beverly Rae Carrico. To this union three children were born, Renee, Mendy and Aaron. He is a grandfather to seven grandchildren and great-grandfather to two great-grandchildren.
After 27 years of employment with UPS, Dexter retired in 2005 and enjoyed spending his extra time with family and friends.
Dexter is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Darlene and Deniece.
Services to be held at Dexter and Beverly’s backyard at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 5555 5600 Road, Olathe. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting with details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.