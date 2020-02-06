Dixie Lynn Wood, beloved daughter of Ralph and Margie Wood, left this world to rejoin her loving parents, family and friends that have preceded her on Jan. 31, 2020 in St Mary’s hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born in Alamosa, Colorado to a loving family and many wonderful friends, which relationships she nurtured and cherished throughout her life. Eventually, she moved to Montrose, Colorado to raise her only biological child, Leeann, where she gave her every good and honest thing she could provide. She instilled the values of love, family, and charity into everyone that came into her life. She is survived by her sister Sammie Cromer, treasured daughter Leeann Rackleff, her husband Paul and their two beloved children Emelye and Breece, also her two wonderful step children, daughter Nancy Lindbloom, her husband Carl, and Dixie’s son Steve Frye, which she kept lifelong bonds with that could never be broken. Dixie will be missed by the many people who have come to love this woman. Dixie always put her family first and lived for those around her. This untimely, premature loss of one of the worlds select angels is met with the hope of a joyous eternal reunion.
Dixie Lynn Wood
