Don Darrell McGahhey, of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, after reaching the age of 89. Darrell was born on Feb. 20, 1930, in Denver, Colorado to Wilma Pearl Ekstrom and Homer McKinley McGahhey. As a young man Darrell decided to join the Navy and went to enlist before the age of 18. When asked how old he was, Darrell replied, “How old do I need to be?” When he was told 18, he responded with, “Well that’s how old I am.” And enlisted on the spot. Darrell was certainly a man who knew what he wanted, which is why when he met the love of his life, Betty June, when he was 19 years old- he only dated her for four months before they were wed. Darrell and Betty celebrated their 70th anniversary this past October. Together they had five children, Darrell Bruce McGahhey, Sheryl Jean McGahhey, Darla Beth (Levy), Donna Denise (Mulkey), and Don David McGahhey. Darrell was also a caring and involved grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 23 greatgrandchildren. Darrell was a jack of all trades, spending his life creating stained glass, photography, upholstering, showing cars, building multiple houses, and quilting with his wife; there wasn’t a project this man couldn’t take on. Darrell will be remembered the most for two things: his love for Jesus and his sense of humor. If you were to hear people laughing, guaranteed Darrell was at the center of the conversation. Darrell was a strong, kind, Christian man who will be missed so greatly. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Life Choices Center in Montrose, Colorado.
Don Darrell McGahhey
To plant a tree in memory of Don McGahhey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.