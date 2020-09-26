Doreene Gerle
Doreene Gerle, age 82, died peacefully at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado, Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Doreene, known as Nene to close friends and family members, will be remembered as a person who always had a ready smile and friendly nature. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and enjoyed taking care of her home.
Doreene was born at home to Carroll (Pink) and Ruby Sanburg July 6, 1938, in Riverside, Colorado, near Montrose. Her siblings include Monte Sanburg (Shirley), Montrose, Colorado; Carroll Sanburg (Carol), deceased; Bill Sanburg (Thera), deceased; and Sandra Whitton (Richard), Cedaredge, Colorado.
She grew up in the Montrose area and worked for several years in the guidance office at Montrose High School.
Doreene was preceded in death by husband Robert Gayle (Bob) Gerle. They were married August 18, 1955.
Children include Gaylene Andrews (Doug), Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Robert (Bob) Gerle (deceased); and Melanie Fransen (Allen), Whitewater, Colorado. Grandchildren include grandson Riley Andrews (Sara) and twin great-granddaughters Charlie and Frankie Andrews; granddaughters Chari (Gerle) OConner (David) and Sydney Gerle; and grandsons Max Fransen and Gage Fransen.
No formal funeral service is planned.
