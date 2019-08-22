Dorothy Ann Proctor

Dorothy, 89, fell asleep in death at her home in Delta, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Willard Lester Proctor, her parents, Paul and Eva Venable, and seven siblings. She is survived by her six children: Wayne E. Proctor (Gloria), Gary L. Proctor, Sandra K. Wingfield (Stephen), Valenda A. Scarbeary (Robert), Calvin E. Proctor (Joy), Robert O. Proctor (Kay), 15 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Dorothy was born in Oklahoma and moved with her family to Colorado when she was 16. She met Willard in Florence, Colorado. They were married Dec. 25, 1947 and moved to Hart’s Basin near Eckert, Colorado shortly after. In 1948 they purchased an old homestead on California Mesa, where they raised their six children on their family farm.
A memorial service will be held at the Delta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
