Dr. Gary Guymon

Dr. Gary LeRoy Guymon, born in Farmington, New Mexico, to Grace and Leland Guymon on Nov. 5, 1935. His passing was at home in Montrose, Colorado, surrounded by family on Sept. 3, 2021. He was two months shy of his 86th birthday.
Married to Lucinda Ann Kemmis Guymon on June 11, 1988, on the Resolution, a tall ship out of Newport Beach Harbor, California.
Gary has four children from a previous marriage to Rosa Della Guymon: Gary Jr. and wife Sandy of Salt Lake City, Utah; Richard Leland of Salt Lake City;. Michael Kevin and wife Nichole of Foothill Ranch, California, and Marisa Elizabeth Vieira Guymon and husband Glenn of Blountville, Tennessee.
His present wife Lucinda has two grown boys from a previous marriage: Nicholas S. Moeller Jr. and wife Katrina of Bayfield, Colorado, and Christopher L. Moeller and wife Melissa of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Combined there are five grandchildren: Abigail, Lester, Trinity Lynn, Jeri Ann and Kaci Mae.
Gary spent 48 years in government, academia and private practice. He got his Ph.D. in 1970 in Civil Engineering also his M.S. in 1967 and B.S in 1966 in Civil Engineering at the University of California, Davis.
Since receiving his Ph.D. he specialized in modeling hydrologic systems, particularly groundwater. He is Professor Emeritus of Civil Engineering at UCI.
Gary loved the Rocky Mountains in Colorado ever since he was a small child. The family is planning a private service at Black Bear Pass, Colorado, elevation 14,000 feet. (Jeep required) to have a Celebration of Life service.
Gary will be forever missed by his family; he was a thoughtful and caring person who loved his family deeply.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Guymon’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Guymon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.