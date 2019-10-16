Edna Mae Peters Miller Ives passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Willow Tree Care Center in Delta. Edna was 97.
Edna was born on March 23, 1922 in Campo, Baca County, Colorado, to Samuel Edwin and Ruth Vesta (Shaw) Peters. She was the oldest of their seven children. When Edna was 17, in 1939, the family moved to Delta County.
Edna married John Franklin “Frank” Miller in Olathe, CO. During World War II Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps and became an airplane mechanic. They and their oldest son, Delbert, lived in California, New Mexico, and Florida during the war. When Frank was transferred to an air base in Nome, Alaska, Edna & Delbert returned to Delta, CO. After WWII, Frank was employed as a hard-rock miner in Telluride, Ouray and Sapinero. A second son, Douglas, was only 9 months old when Frank was killed in an auto accident near Sapinero in 1951.
In 1953, Edna married Charles Allen Ives in Grand Junction. Edna & Allen lived near Eckert for many years where Allen managed the Tongue Creek Orchard. They retired to Delta in 1983. Allen preceded Edna in death in 2002 after 49 years of marriage.
Edna was especially proud that both of her sons graduated from college. Delbert graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. Douglas graduated from CSU with a degree in accounting and became a CPA. Douglas was killed in a car accident near Ozark, Arkansas in 1994. Delbert died in 2016 in Austin, TX.
Edna was an excellent seamstress. Her counted cross stitch pictures won many ribbons at the Delta County Fairs.
In addition to her parents, both husbands and both sons, Edna was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Miller, three sisters: Darlene, Arletta, and Vesta; and two brothers, Doran and Truman and a baby step great granddaughter.
Edna is survived by her daughters-in-law Joyce Miller and Lorraine Miller; sister-in-law Charlotte Peters of Phoenix, AZ; six grandchildren: Tracy Lemmond, Paige Green, Derek Miller, Daniel Miller, Seth Miller, and Thomas Miller; 13 great- grandchildren, one sister, Lorena Hudgens & nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by 2 step-children, Betty Ellis of Montrose and Myron “Mike” Ives of Benton Kentucky and 10 step- grandchildren, 19 step-great-grandchildren & 8 step-great-great grandchildren.
Edna’s funeral services will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17th, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with Pastor Bob Aubrey as officiant.
Edna will be laid to rest in the Mesa View Cemetery next to her husband, Allen Ives.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
