Montrose resident Edna M. Rowan passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019. She was 91 years old.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Followed by interment at Grand View Cemetery. A visitation and viewing will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, followed at 6 p.m. by a Vigil service, also at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home, 249-2121.

