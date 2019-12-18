Edna Marie Rowan

Edna was born to Clark Waugh and Mabel Corbally Waugh. She spent her entire life in Montrose. She graduated from Uncompahgre School and Montrose High School. Edna moved to Montrose and lived with her aunt Pauline Ramage so she could attend montrose high school since there was no bus service at that time from Uncompahgre.
She worked at Days Cleaners and that is where she met the love of her life, Dave Rowan, when he came in to get his clothes cleaned. They were married on January 25, 1947. They were blessed with a son, Tom Rowan from Delta, Colorado and a daughter Kathy Smith from Bella Vista, Arkansas Sadly Tom passed away on Nov. 7, 2019, and Dave passed away in 1990. Edna worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Wenzel and associates for 37 years. Edna was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, the Womens Emblem Club from the Elks Club in Montrose, Colorado. In addition, she was a member of the Jolly Hour Pinochle Club for several years and she was an avid card player with her sisters. Edna has joined her parents, Dave, Tom and brother Herman in heaven and is resting in peace from a stroke she suffered.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Smith (Gary) Bella Vista, Arkanasas, grandson JD Smith (Catrina), granddaughter Jana Chilton (Tom) all from Bella Vista, Ar. granddaughter Tiffany Reckseen (Tim) Castle Rock, Colorado, grandson Travis Rowan from Hawaii, sisters Theresa Richards, Dorothy Wire and Alice Hawks (Raymond Hawks), all of Montrose Colorado. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Edna was in the PACE program and loved by all of the staff and residents. Edna will be terribly missed as she always had a smile on her face and loved everyone she met. There was a viewing at Crippin’s Dec. 3 with a Rosary. Funeral was Dec. 4 with a Mass at Saint Marys Catholic Church ad a luncheon at the church following burial at Grand View Cemetery.
Please make a donation on behalf of Edna Rowan to the Senior Community Care, Volunteers of America, 2377 Robins Way, Montrose, CO., 81401
