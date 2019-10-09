Our beloved husband, father and brother Edward W. Johnson of Montrose, CO went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. He died of natural causes. Ed was born on January 1943 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Russel E. Johnson and Dorothy Dahlgren Johnson.
Ed grew up in Winthrop, MN and Littleton, CO and graduated from Littleton High School. After high school, he went to the University of Colorado in both Boulder and Denver. In his life he worked as a banker, real estate broker and developer.
A 43-year resident, Ed loved Montrose. He was involved in the community with Rotary and was a former President of Montrose Economic Development Corp. He and his partners donated the land for the Pavilion and Botanical Garden. They also developed Vista San Juan Subdivision and started the Eagle Landing Golf Course which later became the Bridges Golf Course. He was also very involved in the Republican Party and was elected to be a presidential nominating delegate. He was a lifetime member of NRA, Montrose Rod & Gun Club, and a former member of SASS (Cowboy shooting), the San Juan Shooting Range and Delta Trap Club.
Ed learned his love for the outdoors from his dad and the Boy Scouts, Troop 444 of Littleton, CO. He had a wonderful leader that loved to take the boys on all sorts of camping and hiking trips. Ed was on the Arapahoe Rescue Patrol and Jaycees of Craig, CO. As a member, Ed organized and guided fund-raising rafting trips on the Yampa and Green Rivers. He enjoyed 4-wheeling trips to our beautiful mountains and Moab’s lovely canyons. Other things he enjoyed were hunting, fishing at Lake Powell, skeet, trap, cowboy and all other types of shooting. Ed enjoyed big things (machines of all types) like large tractors, trucks, and busses.
He was preceded in death by his son Edward W. Johnson, Jr. and his mother Dorothy and father Russel Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years Pamela N. Gilbert Johnson, his daughter Kristine K. Johnson Mencimer and husband Mike of Boulder, CO, his brother Robert E. (Bob) Johnson and wife Patti of Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived grandchildren, Theodore, Ezekiel and Tallulah Mencimer Johnson, a niece Lisa Mauser and nephew Eric Johnson and two grandnephews Nathan and Luke.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. followed by internment at Grand View Cemetery.
Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose will be in charge of all arrangements (970-240-2121). Memorial contributions may be given to NRA Education for Youth or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.