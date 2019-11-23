Effie Blowers, age 93, longtime Western Slope resident, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home. Effie was born May 22, 1926 to Claude Mills and Myrtle (Marlow} Mills in Montrose, CO. She spent her childhood in Montrose and graduated from Montrose High School. Effie married Philip (Bud) Blowers on December 14, 1947 in Montrose.
Effie worked and retired from City Market after 20 plus years of service. Effie enjoyed working on the farm with Bud. Spending time with her family was one of her greatest joys. She always had a smile on her face and never knew a stranger.
Surviving family members include two sons, Dan Blowers (Charlotte) and Don Blowers (Barb) all of Montrose, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Effie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers and two sisters.
Condolences may also be sent to the family at www .crippinfuneralhome.com by signing the online guest book. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Grand View Cemetery, West of Montrose. Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory in Montrose is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be sent to Hope West /Hospice.
