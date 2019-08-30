Celebrate the life of Lois Eleanor Easton who died August 23, aged 84. Lois was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA; daughter of Bertha Murray and LaRue Gortner of Muncy, PA. She met her husband, John, while both were students at Ohio State University. They were married at the Brookline United Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh, 64 years ago.
Lois committed her life to serving others; as mother; wife of an Air Force officer; marketing manager for the First National Bank of Greencastle; Director of the Greencastle Chamber of Commerce; board member of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra; trustee for the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, and Singer Society President; President of the Cumberland Valley Mental Health Center; and Director of the Quincy United Methodist Retirement Community.
Military life had its toils (15 moves in 13 years), adventures (housekeeping in primitive conditions and living abroad in the Philippines), and rewards (experiencing different cultures and meeting interesting people that became life-long friends).
Lois and her family moved to Greencastle, PA, in 1970, and she began to weave her life into the fabric of the community where she made many steadfast friendships she cherished to the end.
The photo shows Lois on her most challenging and memorable adventure, rafting through the Grand Canyon.
She leaves a family that misses her greatly: husband Lt Col John Easton in Montrose, CO; son Steve and wife Judy Easton in Houston, TX; son Greg and wife Sandy Easton in Montrose, CO; and daughter Janet and husband Roger Kirkman in Scottsdale, AZ. Her four grandchildren also miss her: Nick and Erin Easton, and Taylor and Alex Kirkman.
Memorial services will be held in November at the Muncy Lodge in Muncy, PA.
