Ella L. Boothe

Wife, Mother, Grandma, and Great Grandma Ella Boothe passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on September 20, 2019, of a sudden heart attack. After two surgeries, it was time for Ella to rest and be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Ella was born in Buffalo, WY to Leonard (Red) and Helen Arthur. The family moved to Montrose, CO in 1946 and Ella graduated from Montrose High School in 1959. Ella was an LPN and a phlebotomist working many years as a volunteer even after her retirement from the Grand Junction Regional Center.
Ella married Jewel Schottel in Montrose and they had four children. Ella then met and married Rocky Boothe, the love of her life. Over the next 30 years she loved traveling and living life with Rocky, and especially enjoyed bringing their families together for all kinds of celebrations. And Ella always looked forward to sending you home with some kind of canned goods, knitted items, or her crochet work. When she wasn’t busy making home, she enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and camping.
Ella is survived by her husband Rocky, two brothers John (Paulette) and Pat (Gerry) Arthur, sister-in-law Pansie (Ed) Hackler, daughters Kim Lovlin and Kandi (Del) Dawson, son Chris (Shaye) Schottel, step-daughter Shawnalee Boothe, and many, many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers Roy and David, and son Scott and step-son Wayne.
Arrangements are being made by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Crippin Funeral Home. Afterwards, friends and family are invited to an afternoon luncheon at the home of Chris and Shaye Schottel, 16611 6400 Road, Montrose, CO.
