Evelyn Louise Kessler, age 81, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Evelyn was born June 2, 1938 in Olathe, Colorado to Ralph and Lois Brown Fortner. She was raised and graduated high school in Montrose. Evelyn married Quentin G. Kessler on February 7, 1960 at the Montrose Christian Church. They were married 49 years before Quentin Passed away on July 30, 2009. Evelyn worked as a bookkeeper for Walker and Krill Construction for 40 years. In her spare time Evelyn enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and going on four - wheel drive adventures.
Surviving relatives include her brother, Lee (Thelma) Fortner of Montrose, CO. nephews, Brad Fortner of Almont, CO and Robert Obersler of Yuma, AZ and a Niece, Tanie Williams of Baton Rouge, LA.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 1, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Crippin Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Grand View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made the Montrose Christian Church, where she was a long-time member. 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, CO 81401
