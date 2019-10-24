Delta resident, Everett F. Stephens, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at his home in Delta, Colorado. He was 90 years old.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Interment will follow the service at Mesa View Cemetery.
Everett Franklin Stephens was born April 24, 1929 to William F. and Marcella (Pierce) Stephens in Delta, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Cedaredge, Delta and Everett, Washington. He eventually graduated from Cedaredge High School with the class of 1947. After graduating from high school Everett went on to serve his country in the United States Navy and later the United States Air Force.
On Sept. 24, 1951, Everett married the love of his life, Lois Garnet Bauer in Gering, Nebraska. To this union, two daughters were born. The couple had the honor of sharing 64 years of love and marriage before Lois passed away on April 5, 2016, in Delta, Colorado.
Everett worked in Uravan in the uranium mill for five years. He also logged for many years.
Everett enjoyed life outdoors, including fishing, camping and hunting. He also enjoyed, in his free time, history, especially Native American history.
Everett is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Sinner and Sheri Gates (Gary); a brother, Jerry Stephens; a sister, Ruth Ellen Mackenzie; and his cherished companion dog, Cricket. Everett is further survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Everett was preceded in death by his wife Lois; his parents; two brothers, David and Marvin; a son-in-law, Jim Sinner; and a brother-in-law, Ken Mackenzie.
Memorial contributions can be made in Everett’s name to: Surface Creek Animal Shelter, 795 S. Grand Mesa Blvd., Cedaredge, CO 81413 or HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
