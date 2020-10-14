Felicia Frazier

Felecia Jo Frazier, 88, of Montrose, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Heidi’s Chateau. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.

