Frances Rosga

Frances (Fran) Lucille (Brunk) Rosga passed from this life on October 28, 2019 at Valley Manor in Montrose, Colorado. She was 92 years old.
Frances Lucille was born on June 26, 1927 to Imogene and Frederick Brunk in Marion, Indiana. As a young woman, she worked as a telephone operator at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, took flying lessons, and traveled out west -- twice! She developed a fondness for the warmth of Arizona, eventually moving to Phoenix. It was there she met Frank Rosga. They married in 1955, and had a daughter, Karen in 1957.
Throughout her life, Frances gave endlessly of herself, as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. As a longtime member of First Congregational Church in Phoenix, she chaired the flower committee, ensuing that beautiful blossoms graced the altar year-round. As Karen was growing up, Fran served as a Girl Scout leader, and along with Frank supported their daughter throughout her endeavors in scholastics, band, drama and later in her travels and career with the National Park Service. Although Fran preferred indoor activities, she went along with the recreation her husband and daughter enjoyed, traveling and camping throughout Arizona and the western U.S. She and Frank welcomed their son-in-law Jim Pisarowicz into the family in 1990. From childhood into adulthood, Fran loved dogs - all types! - over the years caring for six dogs of her own and spoiling 5 grand-dogs.
In retirement, Fran and Frank relocated to Bend, Oregon, where she embraced a new spiritual community with the First Presbyterian Church, particularly dedicated to giving of her time with the Presbyterian Women and local outreach with the “Quilters” group and knitting prayer shawls to provide peace and hope to many. She also volunteered in the SMART reading program at a grade school near their home. Fran volunteered at the High Desert Museum by assisting in preparation of museum exhibits.
When she wasn’t volunteering, you could usually find Fran and Frank hiking, cross-country skiing, traveling, and enjoying plays and concerts both locally and throughout the Pacific Northwest. They enjoyed many educational trips with Elder Hostel (now Road Scholar), and special trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and the Caribbean by plane and by cruise ship. She and Frank visited every National Park Service site in which her daughter and son-in-law worked over the course of 38 years. Of all of her travels, Fran most enjoyed visiting Switzerland, and the 50th anniversary trip she and Frank took to Australia and New Zealand.
Fran is survived by her daughter, Karen Rosga and son-in-law Jim Pisarowicz, and the love of her life, her little mixed-breed dog, Jessa. Frances was cremated and a simple memorial service will take place in Oregon in the spring or summer. Donations in her memory may be made to BrightSide Animal Center, P.O. Box 1404, Redmond, OR 97756 or online at www.BrightSideAnimals.org. Services are in care of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory of Montrose, Colorado.
