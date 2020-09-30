Geneva Shipp
Geneva Shipp, 84, passed away Sept. 23, 2020, with her family by her side at her home in Montrose, Colorado.
Geneva was born Dec. 27, 1935, to Oscar and Ola Young in Lena, Oklahoma. She grew up in Olathe, Colorado and married Don Shipp (Grand Junction) in 1958.
Geneva will be remembered for her Christian charity in service and devotion to her husband of 61 years and family. After retiring from Montrose County Health and Human Services, she loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Geneva was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Robison. She is survived by her husband Don Shipp, daughter Tina Rudy, son Gary (Margaret), son-in-law (George Robison), and sister Agnes (John) Stites, and their families, including nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Montrose Church of Christ, 1215 Calm Water Drive, Montrose Colorado, with a visitation one hour before. She will be laid to rest at Olathe, Colorado cemetery. Memorials to Don Shipp.
Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
