Gladys F. Dodge

Gladys was born in Laramie, Wyoming on Feb. 20, 1930 to Gladwyn C. Freeman and Ruth W. Webster. She grew up in Laramie, attending schools there and starting her musical career by taking piano lessons at age 7. At age 9, Gladys started playing for Sunday School. At age 15, she was the organist for the Methodist Church in Laramie and at age 16 she also started conducting the Junior choir.
Gladys was a senior at the University of Wyoming when she met and married Harold E. Dodge. They had two children, Linda M Dodge and Jeffry N. Dodge.
The family eventually moved to Walden, Colorado. Gladys had a music degree but went back to summer school for three years to get her Elementary Education degree. From then on for 27 years she was the kindergarten teacher in Walden. To her delight, she taught children of former students in kindergarten.
Gladys music continued to play a huge part in her life. She taught piano lessons after school weekdays, played the organ for the Methodist Church in Walden for 58 years, accompanied the church choir, as well as all school music programs, and always played for anybody who needed an accompanist. Gladys loved her life and community. She was a devoted wife, mother and teacher.
After Gladys retired from teaching, she and Harold enjoyed spending winters in Mesa, Arizona golfing and having fun with their Arizona friends. Gladys could hit a mean golf ball. Harold and Gladys traveled to many places, taking their golf clubs with them.
The Doges moved from Walden to Montrose, CO in 2014. Gladys is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harold E. Dodge, daughter Linda Dodge and son in law Ron Cooper, son Jeffry Dodge and daughter in law Jolene Dodge, two grandchildren; Elliot Dodge and Phoebe Dodge. She has one niece, Nancy Higgins and one nephew, Larry Freeman.
Gladys’ life will be honored with a Celebration of Life memorial Service to be held at the United Methodist Church in Montrose, Colorado Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 a.m.
