Services for Hank Frenze will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday Jan. 13, at Crippin Funeral Home, with no graveside services.
Hank Frenze passed away at his home at age 99. He was one of 13 children who grew up in New Jersey.
Hank lived a good life. He was a cook in the Army/Airforce stationed in Camp March Field in California. While stationed there he met Nelva Bea Ramsey (Cobb) and her three children, Joy Ann, Nelva Lois and James Harry Allen (Buddy). They soon married in 1942. A son was born, Nicholas Frenze. A second son was born, Billy Neal Frenze; God called Billy to heaven the same day he was born.
Hank and Bea lived in California, Colorado, Nevada and Texas, finally settling in Ridgway, Colorado. In the 50s they tore down an old theatre in Ridgway and built the Willow Motel. In the 70s they sold the Willow Motel then bought a small piece of land on Log Hill and had a triple wide modular home placed there. They went on to purchase more land around their home. Hank and Bea donated some Land to Log Hill volunteer fire department.
Hank worked with Grandad Cobb and Uncle Charlie Corn to learn how to plaster and eventually opened his own business in plastering in Glenwood Springs, Colorado (Pioneer Plastering). Hank retired from the business. In the last few years Hank traveled back to New Jersey every year to celebrate his birthdays with family. He enjoyed these trips so much and was looking forward to this year’s trip for his 100th birthday celebration.
The love that Hank had for his animals, cats, dogs, and his pet squirrels, they comforted him and gave him so much joy.
Preceded in death: Hank’s wife of 63 years Nelva Bea Frenze, son Billy Neal, Stepson James Henry (Buddy) and son Henry Nicholas (Nick).
Surviving Hank: Joy Ann Hughes, Nelva Lois Spratlen, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; daughters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Hank will be missed by so many and his life will be remembered by all who knew him and who laughed with him as he shared his stories.
You are resting now in the care of our Lord, with no better places to rest.
We Love you Dad, Grandad, Uncle, Brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.