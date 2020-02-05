Harold Donald “Don” Tyson was born in Kankakee, Illinois on June 17, 1925 to Harold and Marie Tyson. He passed away on Jan. 29, 2020 at Heidi's Chateau in Montrose, Colorado at the age of 94.
Growing up in Kankakee, Don enjoyed Boy Scouting along with pheasant hunting and exploring by the river.
He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1943 and went directly into the US Army, serving in the 3rd Army, 10 Armored Division and received the Bronze Star for the Battle of the Bulge.
He attended the University of Illinois earning a BA in business in 1950.
Don married Phyllis Gates on Oct. 15, 1949. They lived in Kankakee while raising two children. Don worked as a surveyor for Tyson Engineering for 25 years, and later was a county road supervisor until his retirement in 1980.
Don and Phyl retired to the Phoenix area and pursued interests in travel, RVing, and lapidary.
He moved to Montrose, Colorado, after the death of his wife in 2009.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Chris) Warren; son, Jeffery (Leslie) Tyson; grandchildren, Brent (Nikki) Tyson; Nathan (Becca) Tyson; Rachel (Zach) Schutz; Sarah (Fernando) Morales; Seth (Holly) Warren; Matthew Warren (Leawna Broduer); and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Tyson, and his wife, Phyllis Tyson.
At his request, no service will be held. Burial will be at a later date in Phoenix with military honors. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope West Hospice, 725 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 8141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.