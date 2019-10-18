Harold Dwain Frasier was born June 8, 1925. Son of Elwin G. Frasier and Glendola Marple Frasier in Montrose, CO. He attended school at Oak Grove Elementary and Montrose High School. Harold entered the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 ½ with his parents’ consent, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he served 5 ½ years in the South Pacific. He was in every landing after midway as a gunner on a landing craft, landing troops on the beach heads. He returned home and married Betty Eloise Jackson on April 15, 1947. Harold worked as a Sales Manager for a local Car Dealership before going into the Banking and Finance Business. He retired in 1991 as President of Montrose Bank of Colorado. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. His greatest joy was being with his Family. Those surviving are his wife Betty of 72 years. Sons, Kerry and Cathy Frasier, Greg and Joanie Frasier, Grandchildren, Brian and Karia Kille, Bo & Kendra Key Workman, Dave & Kaelyn Frasier Harrison. Adam and Angie Kishbaugh, Curt Frasier and Crystal Frasier. Great Grandchildren, Jake & Kyla Kille Cameron, Brianna Kille, Kali & and Jaedyn Key, Kail Nichols, Blake & Preston Bercillio, Castle & Carver Kishbaugh. Great, Great Grandchildren Maison, Collin & Jaxon Cameron and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents Elwin and Glendela Frasier, brothers Lawrence, Ralph, Delbert and Leland Frasier and Great, Great Granddaughter Aubrey Renee Cameron. A heartfelt thank you from his family to all of the Caregivers at Montage Creek (formerly Brookedale) and Hope West Hospice. Very special thanks to Misty Kies and Chrissy Coldiron. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Harold’s name to Hope West, 725 S 4th St., Montrose, Co 81401. A visitation and viewing time is set for Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm with the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, Colorado.
Welcome, Guest
-
My Account
- My Account
- Dashboard
- Profile
- Saved items
- Logout
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.