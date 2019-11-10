Harold Lee Kelso, age 72 died on Wednesday, January 15th in Montrose, Colorado. He was born December 23, 1946 in Delta, Colorado to the parents of Charles Melvin Kelso and Esther Barnes Kelso Ficklin.
Harold was a graduate of Colorado Christian University, attended school in Olathe, graduating from Olathe High School and excelled at wrestling. Having once served as the mayor of Olathe, he also served as an EMT on the ambulance in Olathe.
Harold joined the United States Navy in 1965, completing training at the Naval training center in San Diego, California and was stationed in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base and Hamilton, Bermuda. He was a member of the National Guard and the Reserves having served in Desert Storm stationed in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia in the Fleet Hospital Unit as a Navy medical corpsman. He entered the winning design of the flag for the Navy Unit Hospital in Kansas City FH500CBT22 (Hospital 500 Bed, combat zone 22/SE Asia).
Harold was employed by US West Communications telephone Company, formally known as Mountain Bell Telephone Company, until his retirement. He then began a second career with the TrueBlue People’s Choice.
Harold was a natural teacher and shared his wisdom and his love of being an accomplished artist and master gardener. Harold enjoyed nature, fishing, hunting, cooking, his motorcycle and he loved his pets. In turn for all the love that Harold gave in his daily life, he was very much loved and respected.
Harold is survived by his wife, Linda Robins Kelso, of 50 years; his children, Dan (Lisa) Kelso of Cortez, CO, Shanolyn (Ray) Martinez of Castlerock and Heather (Jason) Killen of Olathe, CO.
Harold is also survived by his brother Gary (Karen) Kelso of Olathe, his sister’s; Virginia Altberg of Danbury, CT and Lois Shaddix of Marietta, Texas. He is predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Matthew Ficklin; his brothers, Donald Kelso, Edward E. Muzzy, Bobby V. Muzzy, Richard Muzzy and his sister June Swanson.
Harold is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Harold was honored with a military salute at a graveside service at Grand View Cemetery on Monday January 21.
