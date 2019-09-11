Henry M. “Mick” Carter, 74, went home to the Lord on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 due to cancer. He died peacefully in his home in Delta, Colorado, with his loving wife, Linda, by his side.
A lover of the Western Slope, Mick was born in Clinton, Iowa, but he grew up in Gunnison and Delta, then settled in later years in Norwood, Hotchkiss, and Delta. Mick lived throughout these United States, “tramp mining” and loved every minute of it! Mick started mining in 1963 in the uranium mines in the west end of Colorado, moving on to hard rock mining with major mining companies until he formed his own company, Carter Mine Development in 1990. Well known in the “hard rock” mining industry, he and Ray Klenda (dc. 2007), mined throughout the United States until Mick’s “retirement” in 2015. Not one for sitting around, he then began placer mining in Alaska, making his last trip to Alaska in April of this year!
Mick had a great sense of humor and loved telling “whompum stories” that were loosely based in truth; he was outspoken, gruff, obnoxious and had a heart of gold! Deeply caring and very sensitive; he worked really hard to not let it show. He loved his children, grandchildren, horses, fishing in Miramonte, mining, old movies and arguing about anything.
Mick leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Linda S. Carter; children, Jodi L. Kinney and Jeff Kinney of Rifle, Colorado; Quinton and Carleen Carter of Francis, Oklahoma; Mitchell Carter of Rifle, Colorado; Casey and Peggy Franklin of Asher, Oklahoma and Cody Carter of Craig, Colorado; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane Godell, Clinton, Iowa; brother Patrick Carter, of Texas, and sister Judy Hagen, Delta, Colorado; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.
The family wishes to make a special acknowledgement to Hope West Hospice Care who were wonderfully supportive throughout this entire process and took fabulous care of Mick. Also, a special shout out to our cousin Charlotte Ray, whose love, care and support provided invaluable on numerous occasions; finally, a special acknowledgement Tony Contreras, and all the years of friendship and storytellin’.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 2 - 5 p.m. at Cleland Park (Corner of 8th and Howard) in Delta, Colorado. Bring a dish and your favorite “Mick” story to share! Have the florist contact Crippin Mortuary in Montrose for flower and plant delivery.
