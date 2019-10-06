With sadness in our hearts we announce the death of Henry Sparks on Sept. 13, 2019 at the age of 82.
After service as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, Henry journeyed to California where he became the first in his family to receive a college education. He was truly a free spirit who loved more than anything to be on the road, headed for a new adventure.
Henry is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son, Witt and Witt’s wife, Jennifer; his brother and sister, Jim and Bobbie, and his grandson, Quinn.
According to his wishes, Henry will be cremated by Crippin Funeral Home and his ashes scattered in a private celebration of his life on his next birthday in May of 2020.
He clasps the crag with crooked hands;
Close to the sun in lonely lands,
Ring’d with the azure world, he stands.
The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls;
He watches from his mountain walls,
And like a thunderbolt he falls.
-Alfred, Lord Tennyson
