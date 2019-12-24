Ida passed away peacefully as the sun set on Dec. 18, 2019 in Montrose, Colorado. She was surrounded by love from many family and friends.
Ida was born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Ophir, Colorado to Austrian/Italian immigrants, Fiore and Speranza Pangrazi. She attended the Ophir Loop one room schoolhouse near Ames until she and her family moved to Telluride Colorado in 1944. She graduated from Telluride High School, in 1949 and then graduated, from Western State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.
She then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado and began a teaching career. On June 12, 1955 she and Carlie McKnight, a former high school classmate, were married. She continued to teach in Grand Junction until her sons Rex and Patrick were born. She then began her second career of raising a family moving to Montrose, Colorado in 1964.
In 1972 she returned to teaching first grade at Pomona Elementary School in Montrose, retiring in 1993. Many of her former students will remember that she sent them mementos of their first grade assignments upon their graduation from high school.
Ida continued to serve the community volunteering at Heirlooms for Hospice and Montrose Memorial Hospital. In 2008 she was named the Volunteer of the Year for her service at the hospital.
Ida was loved and adored by her family and many friends. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, reading and cooking. She was known for her toffee that she made lovingly every Christmas.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carlie, parents, sisters Sylvia Blackburn and Katherine Reece. She is survived by her two sons Rex and Patrick, their wives Kathleen and Peg, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Montrose Memorial Hospital, Medical Surgical Unit, Hope West hospice care and Homestead Assisted Living for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers Ida wished to have donations made to the Pomona Elementary School, Parent Teachers Association.
A funeral mass will be held in her honor on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. 970-249-2121.
